Editor:
How wonderful the Trumpers had a nice little parade for the second-place finisher, which is also known as losing. But we don't want to hurt his feeling as he leaves the White House kicking and screaming like a little child.
So why don't we do what we do for the kids that play biddy league and give everybody a trophy. God forbid we hurt the liar and cheat's feelings. And by the way a pardon does not mean you're innocent. It's a confession of guilt. Lock him up.
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
