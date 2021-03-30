Editor:
SB90 is an unnecessary solution to a problem that does not exist. There is no reason to require annual requests for vote by mail ballots. This will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for every county supervisor of elections to implement yearly.
And the addition of the clause to ban drop boxes is patently absurd.
The only plausible reason for this unnecessary bill is to make it more difficult for people to vote by mail. Some might consider that as voter suppression, but I am sure that never crossed your minds.
The people of Florida are watching you and will note whether or not you voted for this unnecessary measure.
Ninety-eight percent of the supervisors of elections are against this bill.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.