Editor:
The basis of our democracy is our right to vote and that all our votes are counted correctly and with integrity. As poll volunteers for three elections under the former and the current supervisor of elections here in Charlotte County, my wife and I witnessed how all votes here in our county are counted correctly and with integrity.
We were thoroughly trained and competently led by team leaders. We took an oath to follow the rules and regulations of our state’s voting laws. If a representative from a political party came to observe, we were to refer them to our team leaders and then allow them to observe the process under the current guidelines. They were not to interfere in the process. If they did, we were to inform our leaders. The past and present Charlotte County supervisors of elections and their entire staff under them take their responsibilities very seriously.
I believe that every voting place in our country works this way. Numerous creditable studies have consistently concluded that voter fraud is essentially non-existent. Unfounded attempts to interfere with our voting processes and the results of elections are totally against the foundation of our democracy.
If you want to help preserve the integrity of everyone’s vote, seriously consider becoming a volunteer in the next election. Then you, too, can witness firsthand how our voting rights are protected and handled with integrity. It is hard work but worth the effort!
Clyde Kang
Punta Gorda
