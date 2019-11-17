Editor:
I read Letters to the Editor everyday. It astonishes me at times how gullible people can be.
I had to comment when a recent writer cited a study aired on WINK ranking Florida right up there in cost of living with CA., MA. And NY. This is ludicrous!
I lived in California for 12 years before moving here and lived in Massachusetts for many years before that. I have many friends who live in New York. There is no comparison to the cost of living there to here. The taxes in those states are ridiculous, the amount of waste tremendous. Studies/polls etc. are generally hogwash. You might see a study or poll of 2,000 people (these numbers are rarely released) out of our country's 250 million-plus indicates... pure garbage.
Florida is a far more affordable place to live. A one bedroom apartment starts at around $1,900 per month in CA and a 1,260 square-foot house would cost more than $650,000 in CA. Check for yourself. Be thankful you can live here in Florida. And mindful of what got those states into the condition they are in. It is all artificial and caused by mismanagement of public funds. Disregard small polls and studies that are designed by the originators to produce a predictable result furthering a specific agenda.
Gregg Higgins
Port Charlotte
