In the mist of a pandemic, the reported numbers are a joke. About two weeks ago, friends of ours from Nebraska took a cruise ship out of Port Everglades. Upon returning to port they drove to Port Charlotte to spend a few days with us. The woman became very ill. Soon after they left, the same happened to my wife. As of this writing it has been about 10 days and neither woman shows any improvement. My wife has all of the symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.
We have been in contact with every involved agency on local, state, and national levels, but no one has any answers. Not one entity has advised testing and we have been unable to ascertain where tests can be obtained.
My wife’s doctor appears most concerned, asking relevant questions. But, she has not recommended testing. If no one is testing, how can the numbers possibly be correct! If no one is tested, no one is being tracked, either! So, please do not believe the information that is being circulated. There is no way that it is accurate.
I just read a headline that said, “One Case Reported in Charlotte County.” Then, today another stated, “County Has A Grip On Corona Virus: Health Chief.” This is such a joke. If people cannot be tested and are not tracked, how can anyone know the extent of this health emergency?
Our president said that everyone who wants to be tested can be! But, that is just another lie.
Joseph Nigro
Port Charlotte
