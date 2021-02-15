Editor:
We continue to have letter writers who remain strangely confused about the recent Presidential election of Joe Biden and defeat of Donald Trump. Repeatedly, the "algorithm" and the muddy theory associated with it is mentioned, along with seeing boxes of ballots being pulled from under tables in Atlanta on election night.
The Republican in charge of Georgia elections, Gabriel Sterling, has explained very clearly on TV that happened when the order came down to resume counting when they thought they were done for the night. At that point, the boxes of ballots were retrieved and counted with full observation by poll watchers of both parties. The election and two hand recounts all showed Trump lost in Georgia.
What is astounding is that anyone would think Trump had any chance of being reelected. History tells us he was doomed. The Gallup poll began tracking Presidential approval ratings with President Truman. Trump's highest rating ever was only 49% and his average approval rating was a miserable 41%, a record low for all presidents. Add to that the incompetent and criminal handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the worst recession since the Great Depression, and that is only a recipe for defeat. Remember Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush.
Mitch McConnell, Senate minority leader, confirmed in a Senate floor speech that this election was not especially close compared to recent Presidential elections, and that Trump was lying about the election. It is nutty to think Trump could have won. It is time to move on.
Gary L. Berger
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.