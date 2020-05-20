Editor:
I keep hearing, “We’re all in this together.”
The people protesting their governors’ protective measures are not in. Their Chosen One who cheers them on is not in.
Governors like Florida’s and Georgia’s, who open their states before it is safe, are not in.
People who claim a right to risk others’ lives are not in.
People who refuse to wear masks and/or social distance in public are not in.
Officials that schedule events like flyovers that are guaranteed to draw crowds are not in.
Officials who refused to expand Medicaid coverage, like Florida’s recent and current governors, are not in.
Officials who won’t procure protective equipment for the people they call heroes (making them martyrs) are not in.
A Veep who refuses to wear a mask at a hospital is not in.
Federal officials still not sending the CARES stimulus checks are not in.
State officials, like Florida’s, who make application for unemployment benefits a nightmare and then delay or deny payments, are not in.
Clergy who are holding services as usual are not in.
Corporations who take assistance that was meant for small businesses are not in.
POTUS who refused extension of the Affordable Care Act enrollment period, downplayed the danger of COVID-19 for weeks, blames everyone but himself, uses “briefings” as political rallies, issues re-opening guidelines and then urges states to violate them is not in.
We are definitely not all in this together.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
