In rebuttal to a letter of Aug 31, no, unfortunately we are not all born equal. Nor do we have equal opportunity.
From conception on, differences are readily apparent. Access to fetal-maternal healthcare, the ability to afford medication and good food, the very fabric of our genes render us unequal. The income level of the family into which you are born and the resulting access to locally funded schools, libraries and play areas continue the inequality. Adults, having lived in underfunded areas, being subjected to gerrymandering, red lining and deed covenants, cannot access a bank loan, a house or a well paying job.
Granted, hard work does help some of the disadvantaged, but most are doomed to failure before they start, through no fault of their own. Since we are not all equal, equity is an attempt to help those who are less fortunate. To illustrate graphically, a short person would need a longer ladder than a tall person in order to reach fruit hanging from a high tree limb. Giving both the same size ladder would be equal, but do nothing to help the short person.
As for Marxism, I think you need to do more research. Trying to achieve equality through equity does not mean doing away with capitalism. It does mean creating a level playing field for all and not condemning people from infancy for their color, poverty, ethnic origin, disability or any of the other differences among us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.