So why isn’t there an article about The Punta Gorda Wingfest? It was from 3 to 8 p.m. last Saturday. We arrived at 5:30 p.m. to hear a band and have a wing dinner. We paid $8 each for entry. Once we got in they said there were "no more wings." At a wingfest? How lame. Unbelievable!

When there’s an event in that town tons of pics are posted in the Sun. Now none! Is someone covering it up? Absolutely ridiculous! Who organized that and why no article in the Sun about it?

Jules Meid

Port Charlotte

