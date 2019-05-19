Editor:

Dear Punta Gorda Council members:

The residents of Burnt Store Isles were treated to another violation of noise regulations by an Allegiant flight today at 1:19 p.m. The plane was low, slow and noisy.

There was obviously no attempt to avoid a noise-sensitive area. The skies were clear, as was the radar.

The abuse continues unabated despite numerous complaints to the airport, the council and individual council members. So, council members, will you put a stop to this abuse or, treat us as if we were pickleball victims?

Michael Conroy

Punta Gorda

