"Read and judge fairly" — Thomas Paine, "Common Sense."
Great article peace. Good balance. Good quote. "We can't (seem to ) be able to understand our primary role … is protecting health …of our citizens.
What if there were 32 players only 50 feet behind the home of someone with a history of stroke. That someone ended up in the hospital needing three stents. Or the neighbor with migraines and can't sleep, but must stay in her room all day with the door closed. Or someone with chronic pain, depression and suicidal.
Noise can be a serious health risk.
This is the situation in Courtside Landings HOA. And it won't stop. Complaints, petitions, a letter from a lawyer didn't work.
Richard Farb
Punta Gorda
