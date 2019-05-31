Editor:

I'm sitting here in my house one and a half, maybe two blocks from what used to be the Peace River.

It is 3 p.m. in the afternoon on Sunday and I came inside because of the noise level outside of the constantly running air boats. I have not counted today, but must be two or three because the noise never stops. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until sundown seven days a week.

I hoped after the season was over this might stop, or at least slow down, but it is still so loud I have to raise my voice to be heard outside. I bought this house in 2000 looking for a little peace and quiet, but in the past year it seems as if I moved in next to the drag strip.

I don't know what to do. There is no day I could show my house if I wanted to sell it without the buyer asking, "What's that noise?"

I guess it is like living next to an airport: You just have to live with it. But they built this airport after I moved in.

I really don't mind an air boat or a bass boat; these are the normal boats on the river and are here and gone. But with the air boats based at a local restaurant, this is an all-day affair.

I don't know how to fix this. I pay taxes. I guess they pay taxes. But isn't this noise pollution?

John Whittnow

Arcadia

