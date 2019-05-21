Editor:
I thought we were long past folks in Burnt Store Isles whining about airplane noise. But, I see we still have at least one person with nothing better to do than complain about (in his opinion) the noise one day at 1:19 in the afternoon.
Maybe it interrupted his afternoon nap. No, it couldn’t have, since he apparently was watching both the sky and his radar.
I never realized that for 20 years I’ve lived in a noise-sensitive area. If so, I guess we should ban garbage collection, recycling and certainly all lawn service. Last night, if I strained my ears, I could make out the sounds from what we used to call Charlotte Speedway.
So, I’ll say the same thing I said in a letter to the editor several years ago on this subject. If you don’t like it, move.
Paul Bankson
Burnt Store Isles
