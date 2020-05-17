Editor:
I just have to point out a slight misconception of a letter writer on Sunday (May 3), expressing opinion as to whether Obama could or could not be our president again. Amendment XXII, Section 1, certainly does say, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." However, the key word that catches my eye is "elected."
If, as the original letter writer pointed out, Obama were vice-president, and the need for the presidential line of succession were upon us, the vice-president would, according to the U.S. Constitution, become president. Certainly not so easily written off by Amendment XXII, Section 1. If nothing else, it opens up an interesting debate.
Also, to the letter writer worried about "fake" mail-in ballots, I implore you to research the mail-in ballot process, or the voting process in general, for that matter. I find it telling this writer seems to believe this type of behavior is seemingly perpetuated by Democrats. One need only to look back to the 2018 elections in North Carolina to read about Republican voter fraud.
Thirty-seven states offer some form of mail-in voting, with voter turnout high in the two states voting exclusively mail-in. New laws and procedures might be needed to prevent perceived widespread voter fraud...or to at least placate the minds of the doubtful, but nationwide mail-in voting is certainly a distinct reality in our near future, for which we need to prepare. USA 2020!
Caroline Gannon
Rotonda West
