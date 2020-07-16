Editor:
People of color in this country face systemic, institutionalized racism. This means racist practices are embedded throughout society and organizations, leading to discrimination in criminal justice, employment, education, housing, banking, health care, and political influence and power. This racism, white supremacy, promotes the idea that White people are better or more deserving of rights than people of color.
Think about that. In every aspect of your life, if you are not White, your fate is determined by something you have no control over, your skin color. Being “color-blind” doesn’t solve anything because discrimination is enmeshed in every aspect of life which can’t change just by saying “color doesn’t matter.” If “color doesn’t matter,” everyone should welcome being non-white. Does that work for you? Probably not, because you know how non-whites are treated.
We have a long history of suppressing non-whites, first as slaves, then as barely second-class citizens under Jim Crow laws, and now people deemed undeserving of American justice and equality.
Don’t say non-whites should pull themselves up by their boot straps or try harder. It is basically impossible in a system rigged against you. Affirmative Action and EEO attempt to mitigate inequality issues in education or jobs, but until we eliminate racist practices across the board, non-whites cannot access the American dream.
Therefore, I march for Black Lives Matter and similar causes, to make America better for all of us. Blue lives matter. However, officers already have access to the institutional opportunities mentioned above. People of color do not.
Judy Minier
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.