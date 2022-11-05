Finally have telephone, computer and TV, more than five channels.
Thank you all who came to our Halloween party. A little bit of normalcy in this rambunctious world. Of course parking was a little bit iffy, but we managed. In the middle of decorating, my daughter-in-law, Melissa, broke her toe. Ouch! We got most of the lights up, and witches, just in time to be taken back down Tuesday.
The El Jobean Baptist Church is very damaged, we, the Our Savior Lutheran Church, are sharing our building with them, on Jamison Way. Our first mingling was the monthly pot luck, Nice to actually be with a group of friends.
We are all dealing with something, and dwelling on the bad and unpleasant and bitching doesn’t get anything done.
The Jesus Loves You ministry is going strong. Some of the campers had 36 inches of water. Donations are fantastic and life is almost back to normal? The gift dhop is getting a donation of Meissen, (German), hand painted plates. Come check them out. We need your knick knacks. Every cent made in the gift shop goes right back to help the homeless. There are about 500 campers out there, from teens to 70s, sleeping on the ground. Not glamping, but roughing it. Heat, rain and critters.
It doesn’t seem it, but cooler weather is bound to come, Plus the holidays. Stay well and smile.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.