Editor:
Someday Charlotte County is gonna grow up. If you start at River Road and U.S. 41 in North Port and drive south, you will not see one truck, trailer, or flag being used as a sign in front of any business. Yet North Port is the most thriving city on the West Coast.
When you get to Charlotte County it's like entering a third world country. Why does it have to be this way?
Butch Erny
Port Charlotte
