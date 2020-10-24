Editor:
No reason not to vote for 1% sales tax.
The writer that wrote this letter stating the above lives in Punta Gorda. Since PG receives 10% of the collected 1 % sales tax he would be a fool not to vote for the tax. Commissioners gave PG the 10% to ensure they would always vote for the tax.
The people of northern Charlotte have been paying the tax for the same amount of time as everyone else, but we get mud roads that are not safe and not maintained by the county. We get nothing and slated to get nothing again for six more years. All we have is an MSBU a total joke. As usual all the 1% tax is going to Port Charlotte for facilities we northern people never use.
All of the county taxpayers pay for the unincorporated village of Port Charlotte. If Port Charlotte’s 60,000-plus people would incorporate the county would need 400 less sheriff deputies. The sheriff’s budget would be one fourth or less and the new city of Port Charlotte would take over their own fire department. North Port Charlotte changed their name to North Port and became a self-sustaining city
Vote no. Most of the county residents are not ever going to get any benefit from this sales tax that we are forced to pay.
Lee Starcher
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.