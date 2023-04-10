It certainly was,"A Grand Night for Singing" as the North Port Chorale took the stage last Saturday evening with its largest post-COVID audience yet! The Chorale performed its tribute to the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein including selections from Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific and The Sound of Music.
We, as a group are thrilled to see so many from the community come out and embrace our new style of performance. We wish to thank our audience for all your support and applause and the standing ovation at the end of the performance. As entertainers it is our greatest joy to see how much you enjoyed our show!
We would like to thank our supporters who helped with ticket sales, ushers, stage, lighting and sound.
As I am sure you know, local businesses and especially non-profit organizations rely heavily on the support of the community members, which is why we are so grateful for the support we have received. It was very nice indeed to see members of the North Port City leadership in attendance and local business leaders as well.
Our special thanks to the North Port Art Center for featuring the Chorale as their Non-Profit Partner and assisting us with our growth!
We hope to see you all in December for our "Home for the Holiday's" concert and as always, if you are interested in joining us as a singer or behind the scenes help, please contact us at our website : https://www.thenorthportchorale.org/contact
As our Artistic Director, Paul Webster-Greene says: May the music never end!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.