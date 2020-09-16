Editor:
I couldn’t believe the headline, “NP manager to keep his job” in Wednesday’s (Sept. 9) Sun. Was that the job of disrupting his office with a puppy love romance for several months while the taxpayers thought their money was being used for constructive work?
Was that the $162,000 job where they were rearranging furniture and job descriptions? Was that the job of wasting money while the city’s reputation was a laughing stock of the area? Was that the job where the commissioners spent $30,000 of our tax dollars to investigate and then three of them repudiate the evidence? If you worked in that office, would you respect your boss when he shows up?
I commend Luke and McDowell for their convictions. Vote Emrich, Carusone and Hanks out of that sinking ship before there are more expensive gaffs!
Betty Brent
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.