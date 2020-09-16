Editor:

I couldn’t believe the headline, “NP manager to keep his job” in Wednesday’s (Sept. 9) Sun. Was that the job of disrupting his office with a puppy love romance for several months while the taxpayers thought their money was being used for constructive work?

Was that the $162,000 job where they were rearranging furniture and job descriptions? Was that the job of wasting money while the city’s reputation was a laughing stock of the area? Was that the job where the commissioners spent $30,000 of our tax dollars to investigate and then three of them repudiate the evidence? If you worked in that office, would you respect your boss when he shows up?

I commend Luke and McDowell for their convictions. Vote Emrich, Carusone and Hanks out of that sinking ship before there are more expensive gaffs!

Betty Brent

North Port

