Editor:
In North Port, talk about homelessness and affordable housing is paramount. However, with a little imagination, financial acumen, and innovative structuring, I believe we could beat this issue in a few years.
For example, the Orange Hammock property is 5,700-plus acres. It borders the reserve, a major watershed for drinking water. Yet, only about 2,500 acres are involved in the watershed. By establishing a non-profit you could purchase the land, donate 2,500 acres to the preserve and use a portion of the land to build small homes and apartments similar to the Casa San Juan Bosco project in Arcadia.
These can then be sold to form a community similar to the 1950’s Levitt Town or rented as in Arcadia. Specifically, the homes would take maybe 700 acres. The non-profit could sell part of the remaining land to provide for a hospital maybe 200 acres, industrial and warehouse space for 1,000 acres, 300 acres for schools such as a Suncoast Technical Center Expansion, elementary school, and/or college plus police and fire with parks and playgrounds. The remaining could be used for commercial stores and offices providing jobs. The proceeds from the sale of commercial land could be used to finance infrastructure of roads, water/sewage and initially 100 homes.
Since the property is bordered by a preserve, ranch land and highways the “not in my back yard (NIMBY)” may be eliminated and those living here would have work in the same location and rents could provide continuing funds for improvement. Just a thought.
Mark J. Klingel
North Port
