Editor:
Do any of your readers know why North Port does not have a full-time driving licence center? North Port gets just one day each week. It is staffed by personnel from Venice who do a great job, but this raises a question, how another office can afford to supply staff one day of the week.
My last visit was much smoother. I arrived 25 minutes before the opening time of 8:30 a.m. and only eight people ahead of me.
While waiting, several people could not be processed due to the limited services. All these people had taken a ticket and stood patiently only to be told go to Venice or Sarasota or, if you cannot drive, a full day on public transport, as one young teenager found out.
I gave feedback and was contacted by Sarasota, who supplied a number of reasons why we don’t have a full-time office: they monitor numbers and it is quiet in the afternoons. You get one day a week and that’s gone up from one day a month. We have no county building available.
Here’s my reply. How do you monitor the following from inside the office, people who turn around when they see the queue, people who go elsewhere because the last time it took too long and people who cannot attend just Wednesdays? The reply was they will look into it.
As the largest city North Port has twice the population of Venice and larger than Sarasota. I believe we rightfully deserve a service.
Tony Treadwell
North Port
