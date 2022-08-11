LETTER: North Port employee saved my day Aug 11, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Thank you North Port!I met Casey Steinfath today while I was in distress. I had a flat time and everyone just passed me by except Casey. He was polite and completed the job in record time.I am thankful North Port had exceptional employees like Casey Steinfath that go out of their way to help people.Thank you Casey and thank you the city of North Port. Both of you make it a better place to live.Barbara TruehartNorth Port Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Port Charlotte Kia dealership sold Sunseeker reveals plans for dining, beverage outlets Port Charlotte teen continues to battle life-threatening condition Monkeypox case confirmed in Charlotte County LETTER: Trump knows what FBI is looking for Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Port Charlotte Kia dealership sold Sunseeker reveals plans for dining, beverage outlets Port Charlotte teen continues to battle life-threatening condition Monkeypox case confirmed in Charlotte County LETTER: Trump knows what FBI is looking for
