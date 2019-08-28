Editor:
At 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 as I approached the door to the YOUFIT North Port location, I was struck by a speeding bicyclist. As a senior citizen walking on a sidewalk, I certainly had not anticipated any cross-vehicular traffic. I was knocked over. The biker struck me in chest and I was down on the sidewalk gasping for air as blood oozed from a gash on my right leg.
Everyone was upset. My husband, just a few steps behind me, was very concerned about my recently healed right leg, after a traumatic fracture of the tibial plateau. I became very confused and wondered aloud, “Was metal protruding from this gash?”
Fortunately, when the North Port EMTs arrived and technicians Tackman and Zargham and focused on me and my injuries, I was able to reduce my field of vision. Very soon my blood pressure lowered as they assured me they saw no metal protrusions. Once I calmed down enough they gently described how I’d need to visit the ER for I’d probably need sutures.
I’m writing to thank them and commend their professionalism to the company. One EMT kindly explained that my reactions were not too extreme because he said, “I just told my buddy here that if it was me, I’d be crying like a baby.”
I visited the Sarasota Hospital Emergency North Port location and received 12 sutures and excellent care. A few days later, another visit to Urgent Care for I’d developed a significant hematoma that, fortunately, could be addressed without calling 911.
So my sincere thanks to all involved members of the North Port Florida Fire & Rescue, especially the two men mentioned.
Maureen W. Keyes
North Port
