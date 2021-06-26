Editor:

I am writing in regard to the letter in the June 21 issue regarding "good deeds being unrewarded."

I have been a volunteer for FISH of North Port for 15-plus years, president for the past eight. We have been shut down due to the pandemic since mid March, 2020. During that time we lost many of our volunteers for a variety of reasons but we are planning to resume service September 4, provided we have a sufficient number of drivers.

In 2019, we provided almost 1,300 rides, accomplished entirely with volunteer drivers and callers. Approximately 90% were to medical appointments in North Port, Port Charlotte, Venice and Englewood and the balance to grocery stores in North Port.

The only criteria for using the service is that the client must be a North Port resident, a prerequisite which hasn't changed since we began in 1974.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact Bruce Isbell, 941-429-8945.

Bruce Isbell

North Port

