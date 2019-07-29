Editor:
The July 23 Sun’s article, “Hospital refuses to meet,” quotes Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO David Verinder as saying the area “does not currently have an adequate number of specialists to support a new hospital."
In the SMH 2018 Community Report, the article, "Addressing Physician Shortages and Improving Access to Care," says: "The hospital … offers academic training programs to attract new physicians to the community to respond to future health care needs."
The section titled, "New Residency Program Bringing the Next Generation of Physicians to the Region," describes SMH efforts to "improve the community's access to care."
The section titled, "First Physicians Group Backed by Sarasota Memorial's Tradition and Strength," describes how SMH First Physicians Group "has played an integral role in filling local gaps in care and bringing specialized medical expertise to the community.”
Programs like these would work well for North Port. The city has much to offer (which is why the population increased from 20,000 in 2000 to 70,000 today and is still growing).
For example: Affordable homes, waterfront houses, gated communities, great neighbors, horse-friendly neighborhoods, neighborhood parks, low crime rate, highly rated public schools, golf courses, country clubs, city-sponsored parades, community yard sales, free movies; two excellent public libraries, new aquatic center, beautiful area with waterways, greenways and trees; centrally located in the Gulf Coast area, world-class beaches nearby, several airport choices, the fountain of youth (Warm Mineral Springs), CoolToday Park, Atlanta Braves spring training, the best doughnuts in the world, no parking meters.
Suzanne Napoleon
North Port
