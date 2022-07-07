Offering thanks to the many Friends of the North Port Library who have renewed their memberships after these difficult times. It has been a battle to remain a viable nonprofit. We were able to donate to several community projects while the library was unable to provide regular programming.
Now the library is doing great programs again.
We need members of the community to step up and support us bodily as well as financially. We need board members. We must have four officers - president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, always required of any organization, in addition to voting members to act as oversight. We need event coordinators and bookstore volunteers as well.
Resources are dwindling and without our volunteers we will be forced to cut library programming and close the bookstore. Watch for a youth book signing and end of signings and an end-of-summer shindig in July.
Our community needs this organization, which was established in 1974, and is now in danger of dissolution due to lack of interest.
We will have an open meeting at 6 p.m. July 12 in the Veranda Room at the North Port Library. Bring your enthusiasm for books and learning when you come. Grandparents, moms, dads and anyone with 2-3 hours monthly, or in some cases weekly (in the bookstore) is welcome to attend. See the notice posted in the library.
