Editor:
Just moved here and enjoy your paper especially Letters to the Editor. Personally, I try to stay positive so politics, rioters, and COVID-19 doesn't consume my daily routine.
This past week my Honda Element started blowing hot air and immediately I was thinking $1,000 for a new condenser. A local dealership wanted $130 just to look. By the grace of God, I found Larry at American Auto Air Conditioning who found the problem asap and replaced a simple plug. I think he saw my USMC decals on the air and refused any type of payment.
Stuff like this just doesn't happen that often. This man kept talking about how great America is and will continue to be and that good always trumps evil. If this kind soul is an example of the good people of North Port then the Finnerty family picked the right city to call home. God bless America. Semper Fi.
Kevin Finnerty
North Port
