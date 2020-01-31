Editor:

I attended the State of the City event on Jan. 22 and was happy to hear of North Port’s accomplishments by North Port City Manager Peter Lear. The overall theme of the event was North’s Port’s ability to create and support development and growth.

Missing from the discussion, however, was the community’s need to address alternative modes of transportation and the protection of our environment. We can’t let our city be overrun entirely by roads, cars, and paved parking lots, and we can’t let development bulldoze every tree in sight. North Port has the creative will and potential to do better in this area of its growth, and this component of our community planning should also be a part of any future State of the City address.

Sharon Donovan

North Port

