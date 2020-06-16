Editor:
Congratulations to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast for their successful fundraising efforts in purchasing the Orange Hammock Ranch in North Port. This important piece of land will provide a rich environment for our flora and wildlife which are being rapidly displaced by builders who clear cut building lots.
I hope that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, who will be in charge of managing this property, will take the opportunity to use this large piece of property to take a more proactive approach to relocating the gopher tortoises who are losing their habitat at an alarming pace. The city of North Port needs to step up and put an immediate stop to the displacing, covering and suffocating of gopher tortoises that is happening and start being a more responsible steward of our wildlife by requiring all requests for lot clearing permits to be accompanied by an environmental inspection to actively search out any burrows and have them responsibly relocated.
In Florida, the gopher tortoise is listed as threatened. Both the tortoise and its burrow are protected under state law. Gopher tortoises must be relocated before any land clearing or development takes place, and property owners must obtain permits from the FWC before capturing and relocating tortoises. I do not see this happening in North Port and inquiries for information on relocation to both the city and FWC have shown that there is not much cooperation between the two.
Millie Hubbard
North Port
