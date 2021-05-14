Editor:

So our economic development officer is retiring! I am once again optimistic that the city of North Port powers-that-be will search and hire someone with vision, energy, experience and knowledge in bringing independent businesses to fill the void in our beautiful city.

The influx of gas stations and car washes is beyond ridiculous and any hopes of North Port being a destination rather than a fill-your-tank opportunity are quickly going down the drain. We need help! We need non-chain, ethnic restaurants, independent or small shops, a theater, museums, entertainment, etc. One-hundred-and-four square miles of potential and we are simply a pass-through on your way to Sarasota, Venice and Fort Myers where we spend our money on activities that most of us want to enjoy here in paradise.

I implore the hiring team to really get serious this time and find someone who has a proven track record and will not just sit on their hands waiting for the next car wash to build on our diminishing land. Oh, and start with Trader Joe’s. Thank you.

Helene Sovern

North Port

