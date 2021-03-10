Editor:

I would like to recognize the staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living facility for the high level of care they gave my father during the last year-and-a-half of his life. I found the entire team to be loving, attentive, responsive and hard-working as they graciously provided for the needs of my nearly 100-year-old father and his wife.

They went above and beyond to provide a safe and friendly environment. I won't forget you, North Port Pines. Thank you.

Carolyn McCloud

Venice

