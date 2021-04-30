Editor:
I want to extend my deep appreciation for the care my sister has had while receiving assistance and now being in hospice at North Port Rehab and Nursing facility as her health declined once being diagnosed with cancer. My family and I worried about access because of the pandemic, but was met with inexhaustible courtesy from the entire staff.
The office staff have been extremely helpful in all areas of admitting her into the facility to the point that I had very little paperwork to anguish over.
The cafeteria staff have been very astute in all of her likes and dislikes and my sister loves their food.
The entire nursing staff is pleasant and accommodating to the point that my sister says that she feels at home and is very happy. The nurses call us to report any circumstance or episode she may have, which solidifies our feelings of calm knowing she is well cared for.
The custodial staff is also wonderful as they come in and speak cheerfully with her while they clean.
My family and I highly recommend North Port Rehab & Nursing facility for your loving family members.
Beverly Ward
North Port
