Since the majority of letters to the editor are referencing the federal level(s) of government, let's not forget the issues we have right here with respect too our local levels of government. Namely, the political environment we have in North Port Florida, which reminds me of a crime syndicate somewhat similar to a con man's regime.
To date, the endless waste of taxpayer dollars and the accompanying financial dishonesty continues without an investigation. I have witnessed firsthand the scandalous abuse of power and deception by our seated commissioners against the North Port taxpayers. The current top-down culture of corrupt incompetence is alive and well and has no intention of leaving. Its crevices are too deep.
I believe the time has come to right size the age of large local government. In other words, we have reached a "calamity" in this city and must move forward with an open investigation into the waste, abuse, and obvious misuse of taxpayer dollars that has plagued the taxpaying residents here since 2017. Voting isn't going to eliminate this pervasive corrupt conduct. We're way beyond that, wouldn't the taxpaying residents of North Port agree?
"The greatest calamity which could befall (us would be) submission to a government of unlimited powers." Thomas Jefferson.
Jeffrey Scott
North Port
