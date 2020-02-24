Editor:
It appears to me the Lost Lagoon waterpark is being slow walked by the developer. I get it, and would like to add what the reality is in North Port with respect to the city’s two-acre aquatic center.
First of all, the current budget for the North Port Aquatic Center has been set at just over $1.5 million. That alone sends a signal which is distressing to any taxpaying resident who knows budgetary accounting and/or today’s economic indicators. How is the city of North Port going to manage the daily accrued deficits associated with the waterpark?
They will simply “pass the buck” to the lowly taxpayers. This public amenity will never show a profit or generate a revenue stream. It will remain a daily “money pit” for years to come. The political reality in North Port is nonetheless visible, especially when a (unaffordable) public amenity was approved by our city commissioners without the voice or vote of its constituents who elected them to serve in a reliable and responsible manner.
When arbitrary spending becomes the new normal, a city’s desire to gain legitimacy with those they serve is as desperate as it is ordinary.
Jeff Scott
North Port
