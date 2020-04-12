Editor:
The North Port scam is in the process. In today's newspaper there was an article about yard waste. The city will no longer pick up yard waste in brown paper bags. You'll have to purchase, for $100, a yard waste tote.
You have the option of taking your own yard waste to designated locations. It just seems like a way to increase their finances. With so many people losing their jobs with this COVID-19 virus this is not the time to be trying to take money out of your pocket. If anything, those totes should be given out free of charge.
They should be glad that people are separating their trash from their yard waste. I don't plan on putting my yard waste in the back of my car and hauling it off. Sometimes politicians don't have a brain in your head.
Al Siugzda
North Port
