I moved to North Port three years ago. It seemed to be a growing community and a nice place to retire to.
What I am finding is surprising and more than a little disturbing. Traffic is heavy and construction is constant yet the area has no hotel nor adequate restaurants and entertainment. Next, we have West Villages, a new community that doesn’t want to be associated with North Port, advertising itself as “West Villages of Sarasota County!” Further, we now have the Atlanta Braves stadium, and who sets out the welcome mat? Venice!
What are we, the bad brother no one wants to talk about? I am sure it has and will continue to cost North Port a lot of money to have these attractions within our borders. It’s time to set the record straight and get the attention and credit we deserve.
The city should actively promote North Port and get our name on the map. Advertising should communicate “West Villages of North Port.” We need to make outsiders understand that North Port is a place where people want to live.
People in the West Villages are worried about their property values. Remember, Venice may have the proximity to the beaches, yet they have higher insurance costs, hurricanes and flooding as well as red tide. Maybe we have to drive a little further to those beaches but North Port has lower insurance costs, less hurricanes and flooding and little effect of red tide on our lungs.
Eugene Riccio
North Port
