Editor:
Can anyone answer why North Port, the largest city in Sarasota County in population and land mass, still has no plans in the near future for a full-service hospital?
Three years ago, my husband called paramedics because my blood pressure was out of whack and I was non-responsive. They took me to Sarasota Memorial ER in North Port. They stabilized me and then wanted me to go to SMH in Sarasota for more testing.
I complied and my husband was all set to drive me there, but they insisted I go by ambulance for liability reasons. It seemed like a totally waste of everybody's time and resources, but I followed their direction.
My insurance company refused to pay for the ambulance transport because they said my medical condition did not qualify for the transport. They would be 100 percent right, as I was totally stable by that time.
I am still paying for that ambulance bill.
Bonnie Macpherson
North Port
