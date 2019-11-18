Editor:
The North Port Symphony Concert Sunday, Nov. 10, was a joy! I always look forward to the first concert of the season (and the other four as well) and this year was exceptional.
The program, the orchestra under the direction of Robert "Socks" Romanski and most of all, guest violinist Stewart Kitts, gave the audience a "bewitching" afternoon of music.
The North Port Symphony has scheduled two performances of the Christmas Concert on Dec. 8 because it is always sold out. I can't think of a better gift than an afternoon or evening of holiday music in lovely surroundings.
Darlene Warth
Punta Gorda
