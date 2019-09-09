Editor:
The North Port City Commission is proposing a tax increase and its called "governing." I call it fleecing the taxpayer, because the city of North Port has created a tax and spend expansion of what is commonly referred to as big government.
The notion that our commissioners are here to provide improvements to our city's infrastructure or enhance economic development to the reduce the tax burden on residents is absurd. They have little interest in the lowly taxpayer, let alone our daily financial struggles in keeping the cost of government and city services within reason.
Simply put, there is no objectivity in the budget-setting process. This commission's hollow rhetoric is nothing more than "ballooning" the government bureaucracy. Put the welfare of the city and its residents ahead of your political ambitions and bureaucratic whims.
The abuse of the North Port taxpayer must stop. I urge all taxpaying residents of this city to take a stance against over-taxation. Otherwise, we will get what we deserve, another increase in our tax bills.
Need I say more?
Jeff Scott
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.