Editor:
The first ever Toys for Tots Center in North Port was started in early October 2018 by the primary sponsors the Marine Corps League and worked up until the day before Christmas.
The center was at the Coldwell Banker building on Tamiami Trail and donated by Coldwell Banker Realty for the program.
A total of 531 families were assisted in North Port from this center. More than 1,900 children received toys for Christmas through the work of volunteers at the center.
Special thanks goes out to Coldwell Banker Realty, Regional Director Deeana Atkinson and Bill Gunnin, executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce — and most of all to the volunteers and the North Port residents who provided toys and money.
The Toys for Tots completed a very successful effort to supply toys for all the needy children in North Port.
Walter Alexander
Co-coordinator
Toys for Tots Foundation
North Port
