North Port Toys for Tots: To the Community of North Port, Florida, we at Toys for Tots North Port know how much this community is suffering and it breaks our hearts. We all know that our and your frustration of a helping hand to help those that have lost homes, vehicles, and paychecks is heartbreaking.
For the families that have children they see it also, meaning your love of your children and what can we do with Christmas approaching. We at Toys for Tots are here for you and your families. Our frustration is not having a workable space this year to put those smiles on children's faces. I am pleading with all the developers and those that profit from North Port to make this year a "remember when."
A "remember when" we all came together to remember the smiles you all gave the future of North Port, our children. We have dedicated volunteers calling every day asking if we have space to work out of, dedicated volunteers led by Ann Jordan, manager of Toys for Tots North Port. Marine Corps League Detachment 948 North Port that sponsors Toys for Tots and numerous other folks in Sarasota Toys for Tots that have helped fill orders for North Port.
North Port Chamber of Commerce, Bill Gunnin and his staff please make this happen. We are in Waiting Mode.
