Editor:
I commend the City of North Port for thinking creatively about pursuing activity centers to help centralize commerce, homes, and recreation and make good use of space that would otherwise be underutilized, as reported in the Sun’s article on Sept. 17, “North Port marketing areas to employers as ‘gathering spots’.”
This helps create a vibrant city atmosphere, reducing sprawl and driving to outlying areas. As North Port’s Economic Development Manager Mel Thomas suggested, parks, walking/biking trails, and waterways in these areas help enhance the experience. (Better public transportation would be good too.)
If we’re to mitigate climate change impacts — such as rising sea levels in Florida — we must think about efficient, reusable alternatives. Building more roads and sprawling empty strip malls, and more driving, isn’t going to work. We must keep aiming for smart growth and better solutions.
Sharon Donovan
North Port
