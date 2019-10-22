Editor:

I refer to the letter of Sept. 30 and also to the letter of Oct. 15 which repeated the same incorrect information. Correction: Northern Ireland is part of the UK! Southern Ireland (Eire) is not.

Southern Ireland has a different currency to the UK (Euro not sterling pounds). Southern Ireland is not part of Brexit as it is not part of the UK.

Ruby Ryan

Punta Gorda

