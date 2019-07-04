Editor:

The Rays want to go to Canada. Sounds good. Let then out of the contract and take the Stone Crabs with them.

We can utilize the stadium for something the people want. We have Atlanta Braves in North Port. Now, they have fan friendly activities all the time.

Bye, bye, Rays. Don't let door hit you in the butt on the way out.

Danny Caprario

Port Charlotte

