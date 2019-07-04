Editor:
The Rays want to go to Canada. Sounds good. Let then out of the contract and take the Stone Crabs with them.
We can utilize the stadium for something the people want. We have Atlanta Braves in North Port. Now, they have fan friendly activities all the time.
Bye, bye, Rays. Don't let door hit you in the butt on the way out.
Danny Caprario
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.