Editor:
Is it any wonder that there is violence in schools, because today's youth have such poor role models on television?
Recently, for example, I had the displeasure of watching an episode of "Young Sheldon," a "comedy" about a 1-year-old genius in high school and his adjustment to life in taking advanced classes. In the episode I saw Sheldon makes friends with the school bully, to save his older brother from being beaten up.
Encouraged with his success, he tries making friends with another bully, only to cause a fight. Sheldon, turns up with a sling shot, and a rock, takes aim and fires the rock at the bully. Then runs. Unfazed, the bully hunts Sheldon down and puts him in his locker.
If this was an actual situation, Sheldon would be expelled from school and possibly put in juvenile hall, genius or not.
I fail to see the humor in someone being hit by a rock. That is certainly assault and battery. And if only one person imitates this character's behavior, then the networks would be more than justified by cancelling the show.
If you want good comedy see the film "Stan & Ollie." Leave "Young Sheldon" alone.
Max Kramer Goodall II
North Port
