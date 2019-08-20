Editor:

I don't disrespect Trump because I am a socialist against conservatism, I disrespect him because I am a decent human being.

I can find no respect for a lying sociopath, a man who gives a smiling thumbs up during a tragedy, a man who befriends dictators, a man that calls people names you would hear on a fifth grade playground, a man that smiles when someone at his rallies yells "shoot them" when he mentions illegal immigrants, a man who says there were good people on both sides in Charlottesville, a man who cheers when the leader of Israel, the country where we the U.S. taxpayer have given $132 billion since 1949, refuses to allow our elected representatives entry.

This blowhard in the White House is worthy only of any decent human beings disrespect.

Jean A. Del Bonis

Rotonda West

