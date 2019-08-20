Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.