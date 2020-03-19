Editor:
Democrats that want a health policy which will not upset their base should not be surprised if little will be done. Insurance will stay in place and many will remain uninsured.
FDR did not suggest we have retirement assurance for those that want it and at a price they can afford. LBJ did not suggest we have Medicare for only those who don’t like their current plan.
The previous Republican House speaker said “We can give the people the choice of the health care they want and at a price they can afford. When you hear the word “afford” it is time to run!
Bernie Sanders, is still the only one with the unswerving fire to do something and who has studies on how to do it. And it costs less to cover everyone than the current system.
There should be more than just beat Trump as a goal.
The people of countries like UK and Canada were not fully for UHC at their time but you can bet they would not be without it. This is why some Republicans want you to be afraid of it: they know you will not give it up.
Universal Health Care starts: Norway 1912, UK 1948, Canada 1966. Check out Wikipedia.
We have a hodgepodge on health and a carrot and whip philosophy.
We need an answer to this anti-socialism crowd. How about “SSIG?”
Some Socialism is Good.
John Hatfield
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.