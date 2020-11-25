Editor:
It appears that toilet paper is once again missing from stores across the county. I understand that 2020 has been a horrible year, filled with uncertainty, the possibility of sickness and even death, as well as a disruption of normal life that few of us have ever experienced. It also makes sense that this uncertainty, and the inability to fix it instantly, leads us to make irrational choices. (I have lived here for 25 years and bought some odd things preparing for a hurricane.)
With this in mind, when (and if) you can buy toilet paper, try to think about others. Everyone does not have the economic ability to purchase in bulk, and it forces those that had no intention of hording to possibly buy more than they need. I understand we live in an unpredictable world, but if we all work together we can find a small comfort that everyone, regardless of race, gender, religious affiliation or economic stature has the ability to do the one thing I am sure all of us want to do comfortably: use the bathroom.
David Robbins
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.