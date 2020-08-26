Editor:

Thank you for publishing my letter in your Aug. 15 edition. Unfortunately, your header was a gross misrepresentation of the theme of my letter.

In titling my piece “Democrats using our freedoms to destroy USA” your readers will assume that I was railing against all Democrats. But, as clearly stated in the text of my letter, it’s Democrat politicians that support anarchists, defunding police departments, etc. that are undermining our freedoms. Specifically, mayors and city councils in Seattle, Portland, Chicago and New York City among others.

My parents were life-long Democrats, as are some of my closest friends. I would very much appreciate it if you set the record straight.

Barry Miller

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments